Prepare for more rain

The National Weather Service is forecasting another atmospheric river to impact the Eastern Sierra and Owens Valley Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8. Rainfall amounts could reach 1.5 inches during this period with rainfall of one-half to eight-tenths likely from Bishop to Lone Pine. Depending on snow-levels, rain could accelerate snow melt in the southern Sierra and lead to flooding throughout the Owens Valley.

