Prepare for more rain
The National Weather Service is forecasting another atmospheric river to impact the Eastern Sierra and Owens Valley Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8. Rainfall amounts could reach 1.5 inches during this period with rainfall of one-half to eight-tenths likely from Bishop to Lone Pine. Depending on snow-levels, rain could accelerate snow melt in the southern Sierra and lead to flooding throughout the Owens Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.
Add your comments below
Bishop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|CarToonerville
|134
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Celebrating Independence (Jul '09)
|May '16
|mhm
|4
|Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Poplar planes (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Joe
|2
|Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06)
|Nov '15
|grown2curiouslite
|552
|Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|georgette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bishop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC