Peace officers help retired CHP offic...

Peace officers help retired CHP officer's daughter

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Inyo Register

The Eastern Sierra Peace Officers Association was recently made aware of a family tragedy affecting one of its members. Retired Bishop California Highway Patrol Sergeant, Brian Biehl's daughter suffered a massive heart attack and she is currently listed in critical condition at the University of Utah's Cardiac Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bishop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan '17 CarToonerville 134
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
News Celebrating Independence (Jul '09) May '16 mhm 4
News Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMP YES 2
Poplar planes (Mar '16) Mar '16 Joe 2
News Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06) Nov '15 grown2curiouslite 552
Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14) Nov '14 georgette 1
See all Bishop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bishop Forum Now

Bishop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bishop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Bishop, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC