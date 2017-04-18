Peace officers help retired CHP officer's daughter
The Eastern Sierra Peace Officers Association was recently made aware of a family tragedy affecting one of its members. Retired Bishop California Highway Patrol Sergeant, Brian Biehl's daughter suffered a massive heart attack and she is currently listed in critical condition at the University of Utah's Cardiac Unit.
