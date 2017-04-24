'Matisse/Diebenkorn' co-curator to speak

Janet Bishop, co-curator of the "Matisse/Diebenkorn" exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, will give a talk at the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. It is free and open to the public. Through 100 paintings and drawings, a this landmark exhibition explores the profound inspiration that Richard Diebenkorn, who spent most of his career in California, found in the work of Henri Matisse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.