'Matisse/Diebenkorn' co-curator to speak

Janet Bishop, co-curator of the "Matisse/Diebenkorn" exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, will give a talk at the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. It is free and open to the public. Through 100 paintings and drawings, a this landmark exhibition explores the profound inspiration that Richard Diebenkorn, who spent most of his career in California, found in the work of Henri Matisse.

