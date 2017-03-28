Woman gives barista apology card, cas...

Woman gives barista apology card, cash after her 'rudeness'

50 min ago Read more: New York Post

A touchy-feely Golden State woman felt so bad about getting mildly snippy with a Starbucks barista, she gave him an apology card and $50 cash. Andrew Richardson, 20, was working the drive-through window at the coffee shop in Bishop, California, on March 20 when the "less-than-cheerful" lady pulled up, according a press release from the company .

