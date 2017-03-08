Stabbing occurs in Bishop area
A stabbing incident occurred in the Bishop area Thursday night resulting in one arrest and one victim being flown out of the area for medical treatment. The Inyo County Sheriff's Dispatch received an emergency 911 Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. in reference to a neighbor dispute that escalated into a stabbing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.
Add your comments below
Bishop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|CarToonerville
|134
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Celebrating Independence (Jul '09)
|May '16
|mhm
|4
|Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Poplar planes (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Joe
|2
|Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06)
|Nov '15
|grown2curiouslite
|552
|Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|georgette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bishop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC