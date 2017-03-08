Stabbing occurs in Bishop area

Stabbing occurs in Bishop area

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Inyo Register

A stabbing incident occurred in the Bishop area Thursday night resulting in one arrest and one victim being flown out of the area for medical treatment. The Inyo County Sheriff's Dispatch received an emergency 911 Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. in reference to a neighbor dispute that escalated into a stabbing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bishop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan '17 CarToonerville 134
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
News Celebrating Independence (Jul '09) May '16 mhm 4
News Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMP YES 2
Poplar planes (Mar '16) Mar '16 Joe 2
News Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06) Nov '15 grown2curiouslite 552
Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14) Nov '14 georgette 1
See all Bishop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bishop Forum Now

Bishop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bishop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Bishop, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC