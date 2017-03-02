Sierra Lifeflight Joins REACH Medical Holdings, LLC
The assets of Sierra Lifeflight, the air medical transport company located in Bishop, CA, have been purchased by REACH Medical Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA. Under new ownership, the company will continue operating from their base at the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport.
