Only Local Wildlife Care Center Needs Help; Volunteer Training March 19

Close to 450 wounded or orphaned animals per year pass through the doors of the Eastern Sierra Wildlife Care center in and it's more work than the tiny staff can handle, especially since they just lost one of the best volunteers, Betty Cameron, to a car accident near Bishop two weeks ago. So the ESWC staff is hoping for some help, with a volunteer training session offered next week on March 19 .

