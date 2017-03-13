Only Local Wildlife Care Center Needs...

Only Local Wildlife Care Center Needs Help; Volunteer Training March 19

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times

Close to 450 wounded or orphaned animals per year pass through the doors of the Eastern Sierra Wildlife Care center in and it's more work than the tiny staff can handle, especially since they just lost one of the best volunteers, Betty Cameron, to a car accident near Bishop two weeks ago. So the ESWC staff is hoping for some help, with a volunteer training session offered next week on March 19 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bishop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan '17 CarToonerville 134
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
News Celebrating Independence (Jul '09) May '16 mhm 4
News Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMP YES 2
Poplar planes (Mar '16) Mar '16 Joe 2
News Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06) Nov '15 grown2curiouslite 552
Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14) Nov '14 georgette 1
See all Bishop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bishop Forum Now

Bishop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bishop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Bishop, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC