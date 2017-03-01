Nina Williams repeats Ambrosia, ~8A highball/solo

Nina Williams has made the first female ascent of Kevin Jorgeson's ~14m, ~8A highball/solo Ambrosia on the The Grandpa Peabody boulder at The Buttermilks, Bishop, California. The problem/route was first climbed by Kevin in 2009 and hasn't seen more than a handful repeats before Nina's.

