Library closings
Inyo County Free Library will be temporarily closing the branches in Big Pine, Bishop, Independence and Lone Pine through Thursday, March 30, in order to apply about 13,000 barcodes to books. Librarians will be moving from branch to branch to complete this work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bishop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|CarToonerville
|134
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Celebrating Independence (Jul '09)
|May '16
|mhm
|4
|Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Poplar planes (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Joe
|2
|Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06)
|Nov '15
|grown2curiouslite
|552
|Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|georgette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bishop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC