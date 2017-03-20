Garcetti calls for state of emergency amid concerns that flooding could damage DWP facilities
A winter scene from January near Bishop, Calif. Los Angeles officials are concerned that melting snow along the eastern Sierra Nevada could harm Department of Water and Power facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bishop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|CarToonerville
|134
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Celebrating Independence (Jul '09)
|May '16
|mhm
|4
|Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Poplar planes (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Joe
|2
|Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06)
|Nov '15
|grown2curiouslite
|552
|Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|georgette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bishop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC