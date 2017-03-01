First Friday Art Walk in Ukiah: March 3

First Friday Art Walk in Ukiah: March 3

Catherine Vibert, a commercial portrait and lifestyle photographer based in Ukiah, will be showing work from her ongoing portrait series, “Creative People of Mendocino County.” This portrait is of well-known local artist Jim Colling. The First Friday Art Walk will be on Friday, March 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Ukiah.

