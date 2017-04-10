Features 5 mins ago 12:44 p.m.Customer returns to Starbucks with...

Features 5 mins ago 12:44 p.m.Custome...

One California Starbucks barista got a major surprise on March 21 when a customer returned to apologize for her behavior from the day before. Andrew Richardson, 20, was floored when he received a handwritten card and $50 bill from his customer named Debbie, whom he admits he didn't even think was that rude.

