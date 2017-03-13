Fataliity in Bishop
At 7:49 p.m. Wednesday evening, CHP Bishop Communications Center was notified of a single vehicle rollover on Coyote Valley Road just south of Underwood Lane. Officers from the California Highway Patrol and Inyo County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and upon arrival found the driver of the vehicle unresponsive and lying in the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.
Add your comments below
Bishop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|CarToonerville
|134
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Celebrating Independence (Jul '09)
|May '16
|mhm
|4
|Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Poplar planes (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Joe
|2
|Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06)
|Nov '15
|grown2curiouslite
|552
|Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|georgette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bishop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC