Fataliity in Bishop

Fataliity in Bishop

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Inyo Register

At 7:49 p.m. Wednesday evening, CHP Bishop Communications Center was notified of a single vehicle rollover on Coyote Valley Road just south of Underwood Lane. Officers from the California Highway Patrol and Inyo County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and upon arrival found the driver of the vehicle unresponsive and lying in the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bishop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan '17 CarToonerville 134
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
News Celebrating Independence (Jul '09) May '16 mhm 4
News Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMP YES 2
Poplar planes (Mar '16) Mar '16 Joe 2
News Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06) Nov '15 grown2curiouslite 552
Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14) Nov '14 georgette 1
See all Bishop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bishop Forum Now

Bishop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bishop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bishop, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC