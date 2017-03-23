Death Valley daze
When I got to the Motel 6 in Bishop,California, my fingertips were frozen. I'd gotten a late start out of Sacramento, and by the time I'd traveled the 250 miles east on Highway 50 and south on Highway 395 to this remote eastern Sierra village, the temperature had dropped to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Bishop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|CarToonerville
|134
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Celebrating Independence (Jul '09)
|May '16
|mhm
|4
|Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Poplar planes (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Joe
|2
|Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06)
|Nov '15
|grown2curiouslite
|552
|Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|georgette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bishop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC