Bishop brings Beach Flats residents, ...

Bishop brings Beach Flats residents, Santa Cruz police together

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Bishop Richard Garcia of the Diocese of Monterey leads Mass followed by a procession through the Beach Flats community Sunday to promote healing in the wake of February's ICE raids. SANTA CRUZ >> Before the 200 community members, police officers and elected officials gathered in Beach Flats Park Sunday, Bishop Richard Garcia of the Diocese of Monterey called for healing, cooperation and unity in the wake of Feb. 13 immigration raids .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bishop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan '17 CarToonerville 134
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
News Celebrating Independence (Jul '09) May '16 mhm 4
News Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMP YES 2
Poplar planes (Mar '16) Mar '16 Joe 2
News Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06) Nov '15 grown2curiouslite 552
Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14) Nov '14 georgette 1
See all Bishop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bishop Forum Now

Bishop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bishop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bishop, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,832,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC