Bishop brings Beach Flats residents, Santa Cruz police together
Bishop Richard Garcia of the Diocese of Monterey leads Mass followed by a procession through the Beach Flats community Sunday to promote healing in the wake of February's ICE raids. SANTA CRUZ >> Before the 200 community members, police officers and elected officials gathered in Beach Flats Park Sunday, Bishop Richard Garcia of the Diocese of Monterey called for healing, cooperation and unity in the wake of Feb. 13 immigration raids .
