Big shock for barista
In a restaurant world plagued by episodes of receipt rage, one Starbucks customer flipped the script, surprising a barista with a welcome gift after an unpleasant encounter. Andrew Richardson, a 20-year-old Starbucks employee who works at a location in Bishop, Calif., says his first encounter on Monday with a customer named "Debbie" started out fairly typically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Bishop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|CarToonerville
|134
|Christina vela
|Dec '16
|Josh pecker
|1
|Celebrating Independence (Jul '09)
|May '16
|mhm
|4
|Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Poplar planes (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Joe
|2
|Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06)
|Nov '15
|grown2curiouslite
|552
|Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|georgette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bishop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC