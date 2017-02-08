Gearing up for more rain, flood dange...

Gearing up for more rain, flood danger in Inyo County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Inyo Register

The National Weather Service, Las Vegas, is forecasting another round of Pacific moisture spread across the region beginning Friday, Feb. 9. Light to moderate rainfall amounts are expected across lower elevations. The main concern is that this will be a relatively warm rain event, with snow levels initially above 9,000 feet, when most of the precipitation falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bishop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan 27 CarToonerville 134
Christina vela Dec '16 Josh pecker 1
News Celebrating Independence (Jul '09) May '16 mhm 4
News Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMP YES 2
Poplar planes (Mar '16) Mar '16 Joe 2
News Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06) Nov '15 grown2curiouslite 552
Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14) Nov '14 georgette 1
See all Bishop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bishop Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Inyo County was issued at February 09 at 4:07AM PST

Bishop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bishop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bishop, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC