Gearing up for more rain, flood danger in Inyo County
The National Weather Service, Las Vegas, is forecasting another round of Pacific moisture spread across the region beginning Friday, Feb. 9. Light to moderate rainfall amounts are expected across lower elevations. The main concern is that this will be a relatively warm rain event, with snow levels initially above 9,000 feet, when most of the precipitation falls.
