Coming up this week (Feb. 27 - March 3(

Bishop City Council The Bishop City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 377 W.Line St. Free senior computer help Free weekly computer and internet safety help for seniors is being offered on Mondays and Wednesdays for five weeks through March 13 at the Bishop Senior Center located at 506 Park Ave. Beginner-level classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. and advanced beginner level from 5-6:30 p.m. Help for iPad users is offered on Mondays. For Windows 10 laptop users, help is offered on Wednesdays.

