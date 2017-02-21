Bishop teenager seriously injured in ...

Bishop teenager seriously injured in two-car accident

A Bishop teenager was severely injured and his passenger sustained minor injuries Feb. 23 when the teenager, Edward Walters, 18, was driving northbound on ice-covered U.S. Highway 395 at about 8 a.m., and lost control of his 1997 Pontiac Grand Am sedan about a half-mile south of Toms Place, allowing it to skid in a perpendicular angle across several lanes and into the path of an oncoming, southbound vehicle. The driver of the southbound vehicle, Wendilyn Grasseschi, 52, Mammoth, was unable to avoid the oncoming Pontiac before the 2016 Honda CRV she was driving hit the Pontiac on the Pontiac's driver's side.

