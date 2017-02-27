Bishop Police Department investigates death

The Bishop Police Department is investigating the apparent suicide of a 38-year-old woman who was found in a vehicle Sunday in front of a business on N. Main Street, according to the department. On Sunday, Feb. 26, at about 8 a.m., the Bishop Police Department received a 911 call from a business located on the 1100 block of N. Main Street, reporting a female inside a vehicle, who appeared to be in distress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.