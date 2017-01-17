OHV grant open house, Bishop, Feb. 2

OHV grant open house, Bishop, Feb. 2

The Inyo National Forest and the Bishop Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management will hold an open house on Thursday, Feb. 2 to gather public ideas for requesting off-highway vehicle grant funds. The informal open house will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Forest Service/BLM office, 351 Pacu Lane, Bishop, according to the forest.

