Inmate identified

The inmate who passed away at the Inyo County jail on Dec. 24, 2016, was 46 year old Theresa Hooper of Bishop. A press release from Inyo County District Attorney Thomas Hardy states that Hooper had been serving a sentence for misdemeanor offenses at the time of her death.

