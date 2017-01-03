Inmate identified
The inmate who passed away at the Inyo County jail on Dec. 24, 2016, was 46 year old Theresa Hooper of Bishop. A press release from Inyo County District Attorney Thomas Hardy states that Hooper had been serving a sentence for misdemeanor offenses at the time of her death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.
