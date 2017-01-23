City requests residents, visitors to ...

City requests residents, visitors to move cars parked on Bishop streets for snow removal

The city of Bishop requests that as many cars as possible be removed from city streets as soon as possible this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24, to allow for better cleanup of remaining snow. The Bishop Public Works crew worked many long hours over the last several days plowing snow on Bishop city streets, according to the city.

