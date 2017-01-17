Bishop Marchers Show Solidarity with Womens' March on Washington, Jan. 21

Almost 600 people walked from the Bishop City Park to City Hall in solidarity with the Womens' March on Washington yesterday, Jan. 21, joining millions of other marchers across the country and the world to speak up for equality, diversity, social justice and to oppose many of the proposed policies and campaign promises of President Donald Trump. Local organizers said they, like many other march organizer across the country according to news outlets from the cities where the marches were held, expected a fraction of the turnout they actually received.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.