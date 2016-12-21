Bishop gets into the holiday spirit
The Christmas tree in Bishop City Park was lit Saturday evening to the delight of a large crowd that gathered around it following the lighted Christmas parade. For more images from the parade and Street of Lights, see today's edition of The Inyo Register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bishop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christina vela
|Dec 18
|Josh pecker
|1
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Nov 29
|SSCV
|131
|Celebrating Independence (Jul '09)
|May '16
|mhm
|4
|Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Poplar planes (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Joe
|2
|Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06)
|Nov '15
|grown2curiouslite
|552
|Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|georgette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bishop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC