Bishop fall street sweeping interrupted
Due to a mechanical problem with the City of Bishop street sweeper, there will be a temporary interruption in sweeping streets for leaves over the next week or so. The city has been in its normal fall street sweeping program with increased street sweeping due to the leaves falling from trees in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inyo Register.
Add your comments below
Bishop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christina vela
|Dec 18
|Josh pecker
|1
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Nov 29
|SSCV
|131
|Celebrating Independence (Jul '09)
|May '16
|mhm
|4
|Anti-Trump Protests Rage, Mexican Flags Fly Out... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMP YES
|2
|Poplar planes (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Joe
|2
|Missing Simi woman found dead in the desert (Oct '06)
|Nov '15
|grown2curiouslite
|552
|Boy, 11, dies in Bishop house fire (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|georgette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bishop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC