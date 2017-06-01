Sonoita residents relieved to see the...

Sonoita residents relieved to see their homes untouched by Kellogg Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Jun 1, 2017 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SONOITA, AZ - The Kellogg Fire in Sonoita burned 780 acres on Thursday, June 1. The fire started just southwest of the county fairgrounds around 1 pm. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, 15 homes were evacuated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bisbee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virgil Light Sighting (Aug '16) 4 hr Oh My Goidness 71
You Might Just be Virgil Light 5 hr Oh My Goidness 22
Where The Mobsters Eat 5 hr Oh My Goidness 78
Virgil Light is a Reptilian! 5 hr Oh My Goidness 9
City of Bisbee to Reward Dead Beats Who Don't P... 5 hr Oh My Goidness 41
Ok...that walking dead couple of Bisbee 5 hr Oh My Goidness 5
California imitates Bisbee..... 5 hr Oh My Goidness 3
See all Bisbee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bisbee Forum Now

Bisbee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bisbee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Bisbee, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,534 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC