Sonoita residents relieved to see their homes untouched by Kellogg Fire
SONOITA, AZ - The Kellogg Fire in Sonoita burned 780 acres on Thursday, June 1. The fire started just southwest of the county fairgrounds around 1 pm. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, 15 homes were evacuated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bisbee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virgil Light Sighting (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|71
|You Might Just be Virgil Light
|5 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|22
|Where The Mobsters Eat
|5 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|78
|Virgil Light is a Reptilian!
|5 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|9
|City of Bisbee to Reward Dead Beats Who Don't P...
|5 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|41
|Ok...that walking dead couple of Bisbee
|5 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|5
|California imitates Bisbee.....
|5 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bisbee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC