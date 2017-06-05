Rabies outbreak in Cochise County prompts call for vaccines
Officials in Cochise County are warning residents to vaccinate their pets and stay away from stray and wild animals because of a widespread rabies outbreak. Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said Friday that several rabid skunks have been discovered in south Sierra Vista in the past month and rabid foxes found near Willcox.
