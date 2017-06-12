Wind-whipped fire reported in Bisbee;...

Wind-whipped fire reported in Bisbee; Homes being evacuated

Monday May 15

Cochise County Sheriff's officials say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Star Avenue and multiple fire agencies are responding as crews try to keep the blaze from growing. They say the fire is on a hill and the wind could cause flames to quickly spread through the surrounding grassy area.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Cochise County was issued at June 14 at 4:29AM MST

Bisbee, AZ

