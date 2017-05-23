Today in Arizona History

On this date in 1909, two bankers who wrecked the First National Bank in Bisbee were given the minimum sentence of five years in prison. On this date in 1910, the Pima County Board of Supervisors offered $500 for the arrest and conviction of the killers of stage line operator and rancher Oscar Buckalew.

