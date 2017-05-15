Structure fire in Old Bisbee near Sta...

Structure fire in Old Bisbee near Star Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC15.com

Capas says the main concern is that the fire is on a hill and the wind could cause the fire to spread through the surrounding grassy area quickly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bisbee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Code 6 hr Number Six 1
No Such Thing as Bad Publicity Mon pencils 66
Huachuca Hiking Club (Oct '09) Sun sscheumann 5
South Arizona's Biggest Public Corruption Scandle May 14 Apache Moon 11
Helicopter over hereford May 11 SNL 2
Bisbee Sounds Like a Low Energy Hell on Earth May 7 Doan Care 4
Y'all Been Outsourced May 4 redbull post 9
See all Bisbee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bisbee Forum Now

Bisbee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bisbee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Bisbee, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,632 • Total comments across all topics: 281,068,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC