Seven southern Arizona gems in running for award

SOUTHERN, AZ - Several southern Arizona landmarks are in the running to be called the best attractions in the state. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum , San Xavier Mission , Sabino Canyon , Saguaro National Park , Kartchner Caverns State Park , Bisbee and Tombstone are finalists for the USA Today Readers' Choice Award for best Arizona attraction.

