Images reveal the hardships of early travelers in America
Hanged outlaws, Apache prisoners and unforgiving terrain: Brutal images reveal the hardships of early travelers heading to the Old West and the dangers they faced Hanged outlaws, Apache prisoners and a harsh terrain - these black and white images reveal the hardships for those early travelers heading to the untamed west of America and the dangers they faced. Spectacular pictures show horse and wagons crossing dramatic landscapes in journeys that would often take several months n the late 19th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Bisbee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Arizona's Biggest Public Corruption Scandle
|2 hr
|SMEGMA
|8
|Bisbee Sounds Like a Low Energy Hell on Earth
|May 7
|Doan Care
|4
|Y'all Been Outsourced
|May 4
|redbull post
|9
|Where the Meth is Sold in Bisbee
|May 2
|Head nut
|10
|Failure and Bisbee
|May 2
|Straight Shooter
|32
|There are no mobsters in Bisbee, only monsters
|May 1
|Canis Major
|2
|Virgil Light is a Reptilian!
|Apr 30
|Edmonds
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bisbee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC