Fire reported on Star Avenue in Bisbee
BISBEE, AZ - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Bisbee Police and Fire Departments with a fire on Star Avenue, according to a CCSO release. CCSO deputies are assisting with traffic control while Bisbee police evacuate several homes in the area.
