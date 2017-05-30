Fire reported on Star Avenue in Bisbee

Fire reported on Star Avenue in Bisbee

Monday May 15

BISBEE, AZ - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Bisbee Police and Fire Departments with a fire on Star Avenue, according to a CCSO release. CCSO deputies are assisting with traffic control while Bisbee police evacuate several homes in the area.

