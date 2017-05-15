CBP agents arrest 11, confiscate 3 weapons in 72 hours
SOUTHERN, AZ - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents were busy early this week. Within 72 hours agents arrested 11 people and confiscated three weapons, according to a release.
