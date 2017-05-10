Cochise County rescuers rewarded with face licks
Cochise County Search and Rescue personnel rescued a dog that was trapped on a ledge of a cliff west of Bisbee. According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a woman called the sheriff's office Wednesday morning, April 26, after she was unable to rescue the dog herself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bisbee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Arizona's Biggest Public Corruption Scandle
|2 hr
|SMEGMA
|8
|Bisbee Sounds Like a Low Energy Hell on Earth
|May 7
|Doan Care
|4
|Y'all Been Outsourced
|May 4
|redbull post
|9
|Where the Meth is Sold in Bisbee
|May 2
|Head nut
|10
|Failure and Bisbee
|May 2
|Straight Shooter
|32
|There are no mobsters in Bisbee, only monsters
|May 1
|Canis Major
|2
|Virgil Light is a Reptilian!
|Apr 30
|Edmonds
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bisbee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC