Celebrate Earth Day at "Bat Day" on A...

Celebrate Earth Day at "Bat Day" on April 22 at Kartchner Caverns State ParkApril 6, 2017

Kartchner Caverns State Park will celebrate Earth Day and the return of the Myotis velifer bat colony to Kartchner Caverns State Park at "Bat Day" on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will be filled with family activities, presentations and hands-on activities. The event will include presentations by State Park Rangers and kids craft activities, ranger led hike, and live reptiles from Huachuca Area Herpetological Association.

