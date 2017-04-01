Border wall painted by Mexican kids w...

Border wall painted by Mexican kids will be replaced, but the Border...

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Under the direction of artist Gretchen Baer, children have been painting the border wall separating Mexico and the United States. Under the direction of artist Gretchen Baer, children have been painting the border wall separating Mexico and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bisbee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inquiring Minds 6 hr Weather Station 44
moving to sierra vista (Jun '16) Thu RIC 17
The end of the golden age of restaurants Thu Beaner 22
When You Just Can't Stop Thu Sad 1
Arizona Corruption - Taking Action Mar 25 probably caustic 27
Statewide boycott of Green Pharmacy Mar 25 Mitchelle 15
Note Mar 23 Tanta 10
See all Bisbee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bisbee Forum Now

Bisbee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bisbee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bisbee, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,969,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC