Off-the-grid couple creates a life wi...

Off-the-grid couple creates a life without bills, builds home for $30,000

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

What if you could build an inexpensive, energy efficient, self-sufficient home for as little as $30,000 and kiss monthly bills and mortgage payments goodbye? Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, one couple from Bisbee, Arizona, made this little fantasy come true. Karen and Bill, both in their fifties, started building their 600-square-foot house in 2010 and moved in 18 months later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bisbee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arizona Corruption - Taking Action 1 hr probably caustic 27
Statewide boycott of Green Pharmacy 8 hr Mitchelle 15
Note Thu Tanta 10
moving to sierra vista (Jun '16) Mar 16 Ken 12
Bisbee breakfastses Mar 15 Good Eats 19
News Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate... Mar 14 Alien Touch 1
Bisbee food co-op...closed until further notice? Mar 7 Action Jackson 14
See all Bisbee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bisbee Forum Now

Bisbee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bisbee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Bisbee, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC