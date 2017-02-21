Learn about Black Holes at Kartchner Caverns State Park's Star Party...
Kartchner Caverns State Park will hold their next astronomy program on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Weather permitting, there will be solar telescopes set up starting at about 1 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a talk in the Tenen & Tufts Theater located in the Discovery Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona State Parks.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bisbee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bisbee breakfastses
|8 hr
|Cletus
|18
|Statewide boycott of Green Pharmacy
|16 hr
|onceuponaslime
|9
|PussyCat Gelato opening new location
|16 hr
|onceuponaslime
|6
|Bernie Sanders drives a $170,000 Audi R8
|Mon
|onceuponatime
|2
|About Your Community
|Sun
|storytime over fo...
|19
|Do The Right Thing
|Sun
|Carolyn Sue
|7
|Missing Devices
|Feb 19
|Catchas STDs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bisbee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC