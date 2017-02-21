Learn about Black Holes at Kartchner ...

Learn about Black Holes at Kartchner Caverns State Park's Star Party...

Kartchner Caverns State Park will hold their next astronomy program on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Weather permitting, there will be solar telescopes set up starting at about 1 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a talk in the Tenen & Tufts Theater located in the Discovery Center.

