Inmate escapes work crew in Bisbee

There are 2 comments on the ABC15.com story from Saturday Dec 3, titled Inmate escapes work crew in Bisbee.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Tombstone Marshal's Office, Department of Corrections and the Bisbee Police Department are all searching for an inmate that escaped custody in Bisbee Saturday morning. 28-year-old Pedro Sandoval-Duarte was working on an inmate work crew at the Cochise County Detention Center when he went missing around 1:20 a.m. Sandoval-Duarte has been at the Cochise County Detention Center since August of 2016 after being charged for possession of marijuana, transportation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.

kyman

Nicholasville, KY

#1 Sunday Dec 18
no more mexicans
SlowRacist

United States

#3 Monday Dec 19
no more mexicans
http://www.topix.com/forum/city/bisbee-az/TJH...
