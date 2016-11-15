Doug Stanhope: Comedian Criticized For Response to Girlfriend's Coma
His standup routines make the gnarliest segments on Tosh.0 look like a family-friendly tight five from Jeff Dunham, and he's a firm believer that there's no situation too bleak to laugh about. Stanhope has mined real-life incidents like his own mother's self-administered euthanasia for laughs, and the amazing thing is - he pulls it off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.
Add your comments below
Bisbee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Buzz
|1 hr
|Grape
|1
|Make Bisbee Bag Again
|Wed
|Wino
|7
|Inmate escapes work crew in Bisbee
|Dec 19
|SlowRacist
|2
|I like the way people hate Sunshine.. (Mar '10)
|Dec 17
|The tourist
|22
|for anyone thinking that Bisbee is a magical hi...
|Dec 17
|Bellweather
|42
|Nothing to say about the 6 agencies chasing the...
|Dec 13
|ParkedLivesMatter
|6
|Gene Connors
|Dec 11
|Pink
|31
Find what you want!
Search Bisbee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC