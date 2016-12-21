Bisbee man discovers unexploded ordnance in garage

BISBEE, AZ - A homeowner in Bisbee discovered an unexploded ordnance in his garage Friday, Nov 18. According to a press release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the man called CCSO and said he had recently purchases a property in the 300 block of Pace Avenue with an attached garage. While moving some items around, he found the ordnance.

