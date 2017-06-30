This granny's a champ

A 101-year-old runner from Louisiana who just took up the sport a year ago has set a woman's world record in the 100-yard dash for her age group, a newspaper reports. With a time of 39.62 seconds, Julia Hawkins established the record in the 100-yard dash for women 100 and older at this year's National Senior Games in Birmingham, Ala., The Advocate reported.

