Things to do in Birmingham, July 2-8
Steal some ideas at the Country Living Lake House of the Year on Lake Martin. Visitors can tour a 2,897 square-foot showcase home -- with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a screened-in porch -- designed by Nashville architect Jonathan Torode.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Jun 29
|lookout
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|DixieTRUMPS
|148
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC