The watch comes off during 'Not a Genuine Black Man' performance

Mitchell Huston, 17, won second place last week in the prose category at the 2017 National Speech and Debate Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama - an accomplishment bolstered by the fact it was only Huston's first year on the team at Jefferson City High School. The piece Huston performed was titled "Not a Genuine Black Man," based on the memoir of the same name of Brian Copeland, an actor, comedian, radio talk show host and playwright.

