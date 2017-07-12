The Latest: Alabama police say 3 killed in domestic dispute
Police say three adults slain at a mobile home park near Birmingham, Alabama, were killed in an apparent domestic dispute. Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker says everyone involved in the deadly shooting Wednesday morning was related.
