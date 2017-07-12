The Latest: Alabama police say 3 kill...

The Latest: Alabama police say 3 killed in domestic dispute

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Police say three adults slain at a mobile home park near Birmingham, Alabama, were killed in an apparent domestic dispute. Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker says everyone involved in the deadly shooting Wednesday morning was related.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,957
psychiatrist PTSD Sun lucy 1
News Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr... Jun 29 lookout 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 22 NMar 1
Molly lawenskii Jun 21 Giest 1
Pain Meds and Others AVB Here Jun 17 Pain 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,802 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC