The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces the...

The Department of State has awarded the construction contract for the new U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, Iraq to B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama. The new Consulate General will include a Chancery, Marine residence, housing, support facilities and facilities for the community.

