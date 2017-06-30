Taziki's to open Alabaster location in mid-July, hiring now
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is prepping for a mid-July opening of its Alabaster location on U.S. 31.at The 3,030-square-foot location at 630 1st St. N. suite 200 will be located in the Alabaster Landing development next to Shelby County Medical Center. It'll have covered outdoor patio seating.
