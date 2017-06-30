See the progress on Forge coworking space before the August opening on Pizitz' mezzanine
Kim Lee, owner of Forge Coworking , is aiming to open the project in three phases, the first of which will open in August with four private offices and coworking space. The second phase will have 14 more offices and several private desks, and Lee hopes to open it about six months after getting the first phase open.
